Ziglar passes away

The Forsyth County Emergency Services community is mourning the loss of its leader with the passing of Daren “Ziggy” F. Ziglar at Duke University Medical Center on Friday night, Aug. 26.

Officials with both the Forsyth County manager’s office and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners expressed their sadness at Ziglar’s passing. He was the director of Forsyth County Emergency Services and a longtime fixture in the Walkertown community.

