Noise complaints

When the Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved a new set of noise ordinances for each of the Town’s zoning districts in April, Andy Kennedy, owner of The Brewer’s Kettle bar on East Mountain Street, told board members that the noise levels were ones he could abide by.

“Thanks a lot for all the time you’ve put into this,” Kennedy told the aldermen back in April as the Board considered recommendations from a sound study and prepared to take a vote on the matter. Ultimately, the aldermen approved the new noise ordinance, with varying levels allowed at different times of day during the week and weekends in each of the Town’s zoning districts. They ended up not enacting a strict cutoff and adjusted the time frames to those recommended by Kennedy and his supporters. In late July through mid-August, The Brewer’s Kettle and members of its management were cited 10 times for violating the new noise ordinance. Over this past weekend, Kernersville police were called to the establishment twice on Saturday, first issuing a citation to management at 7:55 p.m. that included a warning to turn down the music and that band members would be cited if police had to return. Officers were called out again at 9:50 p.m. That’s when police issued a second citation to management and six more to members of the band playing on the outdoor stage at that time.

