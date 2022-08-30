Lunch with Leaders

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is opening its Lunch with Leaders luncheon series in September and October to the public. The topics during both months will have to do with future planning of not only the Town of Kernersville but the Triad region.

The upcoming Lunch with Leaders program will be held at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden from 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 and will be entitled “Conversation at the Garden: How Land Use Planning Guides Growth.”

The panel will include Brian Hiatt, former city manager of Concord; Catherine Garner, community development director for the Town of Kernersville; and Jesse Day of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. Hiatt will be talking about the explosion of growth in Concord, while Garner will be discussing what we’re experiencing here in Kernersville and Day will talk about what the Triad region is experiencing.

Cost for the luncheon is $14 per person and registration is required. Those interested can register under events on the Chamber website at kernersvillenc.com.

Deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 2.

For more, see the Tuesday, August 30, 2022 edition.