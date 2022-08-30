Door-to-door ministry

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program, church officials say.

The resumption includes the door-to-door ministry in the Kernersville area, said Toby Crafford, the public communications representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Forsyth County.

For more, see the Tuesday, August 30, 2022 edition.