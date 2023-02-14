YMCA 50th anniversary

The Kernersville YMCA is celebrating their 50th anniversary on Feb. 18.

Their building, located on 1113 W Mountain St in Kernersville, opened on Feb. 18, 1973. The year long project began on Jan. 20, 1972 when they had their groundbreaking ceremony. The event will be a dedication for the building. At the event on Feb. 18, they will have a whiteboard with sticky notes where people can leave suggestions on how the YMCA can impact the community or what they should focus on in this new year.

“I think in a lot of ways this is going to be a different kind of event because instead of it being all about that one day, I look at that as a starting point because there are certain pockets of our history that we really don’t have a good written down, oral or video history,” he said. For more, see the Tuesday, February 14, 2023 edition.