Hartmans recognized

On Feb. 11, Kale and Kathy Hartman were given an award of appreciation for their dedication to the Colfax Elementary School basketball program.

“They have been volunteering at the elementary school for over 10 years, and they run the second largest fundraiser that we do as an elementary school. They run it on their own, organize it, create it from scratch, that kind of deal,” Colfax Elementary PTO President Taylor Moore said. “That is the basketball program. Kale has been involved as the coach even before some of his kids could play.”

This is their last year of coaching because this is their son’s last year playing basketball and they believed it was a good time to pass the torch to someone else.

“This is their last year and they are handing it off, so the elementary school and PTO just want to recognize them and honor them for dedicating so much of their time energy and spending so many tireless nights running this program and committing themselves to the kids,” Moore said. For more, see the Tuesday, February 14, 2023 edition.