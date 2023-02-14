Celebrating 75 years

Over 75 years ago, two people were about to meet for the first time, and once they did, they have been in love ever since.

Peggie and Enos Jumper met when they were teenagers and they got married not long after on Jan. 17, 1948. Their story began when Enos went down to South Carolina with one of his friends. When they got to his friend’s house, Enos got out of the car and stood in awe as he heard singing off in the distance.

“I was just standing out in the yard, watching, looking, and I heard some of the most beautiful singing I have ever heard in my life. I never heard singing like that,” Enos said. For more, see the Tuesday, February 14, 2023 edition.