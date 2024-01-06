Yanusz

Linda Leigh Yanusz, 71, passed away at her home in Oak Ridge after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

Linda was known as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend. She had a wonderful fun-loving spirit and a kind heart. She loved her family, the beach, reading, horses, dolphins, baking, The Beatles, and her Greater Swiss Mountain dogs. She had a career as an office manager in the financial planning industry for over 25 years. She was very supportive of her two daughters throughout their gymnastics and college careers.

Her husband, Danny, cared for her at home when she became ill, as a part of their dedicated and loving marriage of 46 years. They were always at each other’s side, especially during their daily walks around the neighborhood throughout all stages of Linda’s disease and in all kinds of weather.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Yanusz, her daughters Jessica Jackson (Matthew) and Sarah Springer (Brad), as well as three grandchildren; Jackson Springer, Braedon and Breck Jackson.

The family will celebrate Linda’s life with a visitation of friends and family Saturday, January 6th, 2024 between 1:00 and 4:00 pm at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service Stokesdale Chapel.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Linda’s honor to the Greater Swiss Mountain Dog Rescue Foundation (https://www.gsmdrescue.org/), as the breed was a great comfort and joy to her throughout her life.