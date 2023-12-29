Allison

James Patterson Allison, of North Wilkesboro, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the age of 75. He was a loving husband to his best friend and partner of 57 years, Mary. He was a proud father to three sons: James, Jeff “Lukie”, and Jason. He will always be remembered for his devotion to his family by his grandchildren, Amanda “Cluck”, Elizabeth “Chickie”, Jacob “Piggie”, and Laura “Clyde”. He also had the pleasure of meeting his first great-grandchild Haisley “New Baby”. He will also be missed by all the animals that he loved, especially his current cat, Chitty Kitty.

James Patterson Allison was born on January 27, 1948 to Herman and Hilda (Stigall) Allison of Kernersville, NC. He grew up in Kernersville and married June 1966 to the love of his life, Mary. They were blessed with three sons. It was during his sons’ early childhood that the family moved to Speedway Road in N. Wilkesboro to raise chickens for Holly Farms. He enjoyed his time working on the farm. When he was young, he loved to hunt. As he grew older, one of his favorite pastimes was watching and collecting movies, particularly those about The Civil War. He also loved speaking about his family and their history. Most of the time, you could find him smoking a cigarette on the front porch of his home waving to passing cars.

James Allison was well-known by everyone around him. As some would say, he never met a person he couldn’t talk to. He liked to stay busy with work and with socializing. He will be missed by his dear friends that he saw often. He enjoyed getting lunch with his friends, going shopping for the best deals (never missed the flea market on Monday), and calling his family and friends. I wish I could name all of his dear friends here, but there isn’t enough room. Thank you to all the friends that brought joy and purpose to his life.

James Allison leaves a big hole behind in the lives of those he loved. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Brown) Allison of N. Wilkesboro; his sons, James Ray and wife Kim of Kernersville, Jeff of N. Wilkesboro, and Jason and wife Dawn of Archdale, NC; his grandchildren, Amanda Allison of Statesville, Elizabeth Allison and fiancé, Eric Ragan of Stokesdale, Jacob Allison of Kernersville, and Laura Allison of Archdale; one great-grandaughter, Haisley Ragan of Stokesdale; one sister, Glenda Allison of Supply, NC; and nephew, David Travis Allison, of Supply, NC.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Miller Funeral Service in N. Wilkesboro. Miller Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com