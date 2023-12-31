Hartman

Peggy Stack Hartman, 88, of Kernersville passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

A native of Colfax, NC, Peggy was the wife of 61 years to the late George William Hartman and the daughter of Marvin Craig Stack and Annie Mae Fulk Stack, both deceased. Peggy was a longtime member of Main Street Baptist Church. She cared for children in her home for many years and later retired from Endura Products, Colfax, NC.

Survivors include her son, Dane Mark Hartman and wife, Leiann of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Tanner Hartman, Chase Hartman, and Layla Hartman; brother, Donald Stack of Yuma, AZ; sister, Catherine Hill of Greensboro, NC; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Stack, and Susie Hartman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her brothers, David Lee Stack, Douglas Glenn Stack, and Marvin Wayne Stack; and sister, Imogene Copeland.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Robert Dixon officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Walkertown. The family will greet friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Main Street Baptist Church,126 N. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284.

