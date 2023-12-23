Idol

WINSTON SALEM – Mr. Colon ‘C’ Wade Idol, Jr., 59, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation. Colon was born on January 22, 1964 in Forsyth County to the late Colon Idol Sr. and Mary Griffin Idol.

Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Idol; a daughter, Kacie Idol; and two brothers, Barry and Michael Idol. Also surviving are his in-laws, nephews, nieces, as well as the Griffin, Idol and Clinard family members.

Colon was a member at Triad Baptist Church and was a friend to many. He loved dogs, art, gardening, and traveling with family.

He was a hardworking man and worked at Carlton Scale for over 30 years as a technician. He loved his job, his work family and customers. He was also a taxidermist for over 15 years.

He was a devoted family man who shared his love for Jesus with those he spent time with. While his cancer diagnosis was devastating, he used it to share God’s love for us and His desire for our relationship with him. He would often say if what he was going through helped one person know Christ, it would be worth it all.

We will miss his strength, smile, laughter and infectious hope and unwavering faith.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2024 at Triad Baptist Church with Dr. Rob Decker officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at church. Per Colon’s request, a private burial was held at Mount Gur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Triad Baptist Church Missionary Fund, Samaritan’s Purse or Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.