KFRD celebrates 100 years

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) is set to mark a historic milestone this year as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of dedicated service to the Kernersville community.

The highly anticipated celebration for the century long achievement will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at KFRD Station 42, located at 1180 NC Hwy 66 South in Kernersville.For more, see the Tuesday, October 31, 2023 edition.