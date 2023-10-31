Veterans Parade

This Sunday, Kernersville is hosting the first ever Veterans Parade event on Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. The parade will be located in downtown Kernersville. It will start at Musten & Crutchfield (245 N. Main St.) and will continue to Harmon Park.

Chris Comer, president/CEO of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, said everyone in the community is welcome to bring chairs to sit along Main Street and American flags to honor our veterans.

