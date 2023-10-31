Parks & Rec Master Plan

The Kernersville Parks & Recreation Department (KPRD) will be hosting a Lunch and Learn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden on Nov. 17 and is in the process of gathering information and input from the community for its Master Plan.

“This event is a kickoff meeting and the first general input session for the public participation part of the plan. We will be doing surveys from our website after the Lunch and Learn. On a survey you have a certain format, so you are kind of restricted. A general input session is more open and you can hear things that are not on the survey. It is important to get the general input first. It is the first opportunity to see community needs from the town,” KPRD Director Ernie Pages said.

