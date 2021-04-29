WS/FCS budget proposal

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education was presented with a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2021-22 totaling nearly $800 million during Tuesday night’s regular board meeting.

According to WS/FCS Budget Director Andrea Gillus, the district’s total operating budget for next year is expected to be $792,076,912, but once capital outlay and the child nutrition budget is added, the total proposed budget grows to $823,723,557.

For more, see the Thursday, April 29, 2021 edition.