Firefighter Buzz Sowell

Having worked with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department since 1998, Broadus “Buzz” Sowell has been promoted to fire captain on Engine 43.

Sowell entered the fire service in 1996 through Greensboro Fire Department and is the first person in his family to go into the fire service.

For more, see the Thursday, April 29, 2021 edition.