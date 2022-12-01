Worship by Candlelight

On Sunday, December 4, Fountain of Life Lutheran Church will host their Ladies’ Worship by Candlelight and Reception event for the women of the community to “pause amid the bustle of Thanksgiving and Christmas” with fellowship and fun. The service will begin at 7 pm with the reception to follow. According to the website (https://www.cometothefountain.com/event/ladies-worship-by-candlelight-2/), it will be “a beautiful and simple worship service” and “a wonderful way to regain some peace during this season.”

