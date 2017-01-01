Enjoy the annual Walkertown Christmas Parade, hosted by the Walkertown Civic Club, on Saturday, December 10 starting at 1 p.m.
Steve Amos, president of the Walkertown Civic Club, said Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies will begin blocking off traffic at 12:30 p.m. and encourages anyone who wants to park close to the parade route to get there before the streets are blocked off.
Walkertown Christmas Parade
Enjoy the annual Walkertown Christmas Parade, hosted by the Walkertown Civic Club, on Saturday, December 10 starting at 1 p.m.
Previous post: Tree of Valor
Next post: Worship by Candlelight