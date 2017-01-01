Walkertown Christmas Parade

Enjoy the annual Walkertown Christmas Parade, hosted by the Walkertown Civic Club, on Saturday, December 10 starting at 1 p.m.

Steve Amos, president of the Walkertown Civic Club, said Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies will begin blocking off traffic at 12:30 p.m. and encourages anyone who wants to park close to the parade route to get there before the streets are blocked off.