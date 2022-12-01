Tree of Valor

Lori Egerter and her daughter, Lexi, have become well known in Kernersville and beyond, particularly among veterans and their relatives, for a very good and noble reason. Lori and Lexi, along with Lori’s husband, Scott Egerter, have been bringing joy and memories to veterans all over the state in the form of trees with photos of veterans on them. Lori is the founder of The Tree of Valor.

The Egerters, who will also be in Kernersville’s Christmas Parade, will be bringing trees commemorating veterans to the Kernersville VFW 5352’s “Brothers Blanket” event on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lexi, 13, was recently named Post Princess for VFW 5352.

