Thanksgiving drug bust

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one individual for trafficking heroin and cocaine on Thanksgiving afternoon.
On Thursday, Nov.24, the FCDTF conducted an investigation at a hotel in Kernersville, which led the arrest of a Hispanic male, Mario de Jesus Meza-Gonzalez. Meza-Gonzalez, 23, was alone at the hotel at the time of his arrest.
The FCDTF seized 4.366 grams of Heroin, 690 grams of Cocaine and $1,592 in U.S. currency. The heroin seized is the equivalent of 9.63 pounds. The street value of the narcotics seized is an estimated $1,091,500.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 29, 2022 edition.
