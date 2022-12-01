Room at the Inn

Room at the Inn is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Greensboro that assists single mothers and single pregnant women who are experiencing homelessness. According to Room at the Inn Vice President of Marketing & Development Marianne Donadio, Room at the Inn is “a unique, comprehensive program helping homeless single pregnant women with or without previous children.”

The organization not only helps those women during their pregnancies but after they give birth. “We provide shelter, food, clothing, case management, in-house child care, transportation, life skills education and counseling in a structured environment,” Donadio explained. “We help families have new lives of healthy, hope filled self-sufficiency.”For more, see the Thursday, December 1, 2022 edition.