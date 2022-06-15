Woodall

Kernersville – Ralph Aaron Woodall, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 28, 1936, in McLean County, IL to the late Aaron Porter and Grace Benjamin Woodall. Ralph was a loving, caring, funny, and very accomplished man. He retired from Mercury Finance, working in consumer finance his whole career. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Master of the Decator Lodge, spent 50 years in the Shriners Club of Springfield, IL, and was a veteran of the United States Army. Ralph also proudly foster fathered over 40 children. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by three siblings, Chester Woodall, Duane Woodall, and Mildred Ledbetter.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Sara Woodall; three children, Chris Woodall (Sherri), Kelli Benfield (Ted), and Brad Woodall (Elizabeth Eldridge); ten grandchil-dren, Christal Woodall, Christopher J. Woodall, Sharon Woodall, Erin Kotlyn, Jonathon Ben-field, Madisyn Benfield, Joey Benfield, Bliss Woodall, Kent Woodall, and Miles Woodall; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Juanita Kallembach.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, June 20, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kerners-ville Chapel with Dr. Steve Martin officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the ser-vice. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Any memorials may be made in Ralph’s honor to Well Care Hospice, 5380 US Highway 158 Ste 210, Advance, NC 27006. Online con-dolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.