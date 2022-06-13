Hatcher

Vivian Moore Hatcher, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2022. Vivian was born on June 8, 1937, to Essie Pearson Moore and Otis Lee Moore. She grew up in Anderson, South Carolina. Always a spiritual person, Vivian’s favorite childhood gift was her very own Bible. After marrying the love of her life, Cleo David Hatcher, Jr., Vivian became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In 1977, they moved with their three children to Kernersville, where Vivian enjoyed her door-to-door ministry, a 36-year career with Old Dominion Freight Line, and making memories with her family and friends. In 1985, Vivian began a 37-year battle with six different cancers. Through it all, Vivian always wore her smile. Her advice: “A negative attitude is worse than cancer.” Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years, her sister, Nancy Moore Frady, her brother, Charles Gary Moore, her granddaughter, Tabitha Page Owens, her son-in-law, David “Casey” Shumate, and her best friend and sister-in-law Clara Hatcher Hayes. Surviving are her daughters, Diana Hatcher Page (Danny); Brenda Hatcher Shumate; and Sandra Hatcher Nance Phillips (Alan); grandchildren David Drew Shumate and Nathaniel Elliot Nance; great-grandson Casen Drew Shumate, and sister Judy Terry (Steve). Her memorial service will be held at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, on Saturday, June 25th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1507 E. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina. The family would like to thank family and friends for the many cards, flowers, visits, and other acts of kindness. Thanks, too, for the support of the Old Dominion Freight Line family, Dr. William McKeown, and Hospice of the Piedmont.