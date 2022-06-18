Smith

Kernersville – Ms. Ivey Lee Snow Smith passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth County on November 24, 1931, to the late John Orville Snow and Janie Holland Snow. Ivey lived a simple life and was known for her kind and sincere manners, bringing joy to everyone she met. She retired from Forsyth Medical Center after 42 years of service. She could regularly be found reading on her back porch or walking and exercising. She loved being in the sun and enjoyed Sudoku puzzles. Ivey was the “BIGGEST” Tarheels and Atlanta Braves fan in the world! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by, her two loving sons, Ricky Smith (Patsy), and Robbie Smith (Betty), four grandchildren, Ronda, Regina, Austin, and Jordan, three great grandchildren, two brothers, Buddy and David Snow, and her sister, Thelma Fulp.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Friedland Moravian Church with Rev. Adam Goodrich and Rev. John G. Rights officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. Memorials may be made to Friedland Moravian Church at 2750 Friedland Church Rd. Winston Salem, NC 27107. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Smith family.