Taylor

KERNERSVILLE- Mary Katheryne Taylor, 77, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born on February 18, 1945, in Forsyth County to the late Margaret Heath and James Drayton Gable. Mary spent most of her career in childcare, as an auditor. Her attention to detail and no-nonsense approach kept numerous school directors on their toes. As a lifelong resident of Kernersville, Mary was extremely proud of her community and the people in it. Mary was passionate about art and several pieces of her artwork adorn her home. She was co-founder of the Kernersville Arts and Crafts Guild. Her family was her life, and she was especially proud of her grandchildren and routinely traveled out of town in support of their activities. Mary will always hold the place of a loving mother, devoted wife, and most of all, a devoted follower of Christ. Her faith was front and center in her life.

To carry on her memory is her Husband of 59 years, Cecil Taylor; daughter Kathryn Jones (Kevin); son James Taylor (Wendy); two granddaughters, Shari Jones of Greenwood, IN, and Jessie Taylor of Havelock, NC; and three sisters, Omie Rominger of Kernersville, NC, Carolyn Brackett of Minneola, FL, and Leah Melton of Kernersville, NC.

A funeral service will be held on 2:00 PM, Friday, June 24, 2022, at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Steve Martin officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior at the church, with a burial to follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Memorials made to the American Cancer Society at 930-B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.