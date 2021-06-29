Woman sentenced in infant death

A Kernersville woman who was indicted last week in the 2010 death of her newborn infant has been sentenced after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday.

Judge David L. Hall sentenced Jennifer McMillan Crow, 44, of Woodbine Street, to a split sentence, including a suspended sentence of one-to-two years and a 60-day active sentence to be served in July 2022. Hall also placed Crow on supervised probation for five years. For more, see the Tuesday, June 29, 2021 edition.