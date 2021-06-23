Discharge of untreated wastewater

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities had a discharge of untreated wastewater due to pipe failure caused by erosion on June 23, 2021 of an estimated 24,300 gallons near 1045 Industrial Park Drive in Kernersville. The untreated wastewater was discharged into West Fork Deep River in the Cape Fear River Basin.

North Carolina general statutes require the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a news release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources was notified of the event and is reviewing the matter. If you see or suspect a sewer spill in Forsyth County or would like more information on sanitary sewer overflows and how to prevent them, call City Link?311?or?336-727-8000.