The NCLA TOY

When First Grade Teacher Crystal Garzon learned that she had been named as one of The North Carolina Leadership Academy’s Teacher of the Year, she was surprised. “This means so much to me because I have earned the admiration and respect of parents and the community, as well as my co-workers,” she said. “I am so blessed.”

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 26 & 27, 2021 edition.