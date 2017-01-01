Fourth of July

July 3

Rotary Club Fourth of July Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Kernersville Elementary School (KES) immediately following the Fourth of July 5K. The parade route will start at KES on West Mountain Street, travel down East Mountain Street, then turn onto Broad Street and end at Pinnacle Financial Partners.

July 4

Lawrence & Etta Lea Pope Foundation Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Display will be held at the Raiders Field, located behind Kernersville Elementary School. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a special appearance from The Legacy Motown Revue, who will play beach music. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Those interested in enjoying dinner during the concert and fireworks will be able to purchase hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks and a variety of other items from the Raiders football team at the concession stand.