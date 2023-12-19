Wodarczyk

KERNERSVILLE – Donna Marie Gliwa Wodarczyk, 64, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Kernersville Medical Center. Donna was born on February 17, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA to Bernard and Eleanor Parker Gliwa. Growing up in Philadelphia offered many opportunities for ice skating, which Donna enjoyed greatly as a child. She enjoyed crafting, Disney and spending time with family. Christmas was Donna’s favorite holiday, and always looked forward to decorating the house while watching Christmas movies.

Donna was all about taking care of others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a life-long friend, Karen McHale.

Surviving are her husband, Rob Wodarczyk; her daughter, Lauren Sell (James); her son, Robbie Wodarczyk (Shelby); two grandsons, Austin and Landon Sell; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 28, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences maybe made at www.hayworht-miller.com