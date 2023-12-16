Weavil

Kernersville – Mrs. Jo-Anne Harris Weavil, 74, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Universal Healthcare in Fuquay Varina. She was born October 16, 1949, in Onslow County, North Carolina to the late Garland Luther Harris, Sr. and Ida Bell Harris. Jo-Anne attended East Carolina University. She was a loving wife who loved her family and was kind to everyone she met.

She left to cherish her memory; her loving husband, Nathan Richard Weavil, sister, Jeanne Gillenwater (Dean), sister-in-law, Susan W. Lester (Michael) and many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Elder E.W. Hooven officiating. Burial will follow in Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 12:45 pm prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Saints Delight Cemetery Fund at 270 Motsinger Drive Winston Salem, NC 27107.