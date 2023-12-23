Venable

Kernersville- Mrs. Brenda Kay Walker Venable, 81 passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born April 28, 1942, in Forsyth County, the daughter of Walter and Viola Warren Walker. A member of Waughtown Baptist Church, she was a homemaker and had worked at Lucia Clothing. Brenda loved gardening and taking care of her plants both inside and out. She was a giving person who loved to have conversations both at the table and on her back porch. She also enjoyed getting together with family, playing card games, and laughing. She was the glue that held our family together. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Roger Venable; her two daughters, Debbie Ijames (Dale) of Kernersville and Teresa Craddock (Brad) of Kernersville; four grandchildren, Dustin Ijames (Shelby), Dacia Guerrie (Jeff), Aaron Craddock and Ashlyn Craddock; two great grandchildren, Delaney Ijames and Bailey Ijames; a sister, Patricia Walker of Kernersville and a brother Jimmy Walker of Winston-Salem. A funeral will be held at 1:00 PM Friday December 29, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Terry Venable officiating. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Waughtown Baptist Church, 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.