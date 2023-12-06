Iverson

TEXAS – Betty J. Iverson, 89, passed away on Wednesday December 6, 2023, at Medical City Arlington in Arlington Texas in the company of her two sons. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Sadie Ham; by her husband of 56 years, Ralph; and by her sisters, Mareen and Mabel.

Betty was born and raised in Ashe County, North Carolina. After graduating high school, Betty worked for the telephone company as an operator in Kernersville, NC. Betty and Ralph met in North Carolina and wed on August 24th, 1962. After marriage, Betty became a devoted homemaker for her husband and their two sons. Betty, Ralph, and their boys lived all over the country until the family moved to Texas in 1976 and never left, but a piece of Betty’s heart always remained in North Carolina. When Ralph retired in the early nineties the couple moved to a beautiful house on the shores of Richland Chambers Reservoir outside Corsicana. Betty and Ralph enjoyed hosting friends and family at the lake house; their children loved to visit with their families. Every summer Betty looked forward to the hummingbirds returning to the numerous feeders waiting for them on the lake house patio. Betty developed a strong network of friendships in Corsicana, she enjoyed playing Bingo with friends in her later years. Betty was a passionate crocheter, she made and gave away many afghans, potholders and other homemade craft items over the years. Betty was an animal lover; she cared for and loved many family dogs, cats, birds and other creatures over the years.

Betty dearly loved her parents, her siblings, her two children, her three grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews, and her extended family. Betty was kind and friendly to everyone and loved to talk about family and listen to others share their stories.

Betty is survived by her two sons, John and Bob; grandchildren, Ryan, Evan and Hannah, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty will be buried in Kernersville, North Carolina and will rest next to her mom and sisters whom she loved with all her heart.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.