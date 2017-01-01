Shapiro

Catherine Elizabeth Stewart Shapiro, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 6 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. Known as Cathy to many, she was born in Forsyth County on December 26, 1947 to the late Raymond Franklin and Helen Juanita Pardon Stewart. Before retiring, she worked in home health for many years because of her love for the elderly. She also loved to work in the yard and grow a variety of flowers and plants outside her home, having one of the best yards in the neighborhood. She was a lifelong UNC Tarheel fan, Nascar fan of Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and spent much of her retirement maintaining and enjoying her family’s vacation place at High Rock Lake, fondly known as Cripple Creek. Never meeting a stranger, she easily formed special friendships with neighbors and restaurant workers at the establishments she and her husband frequented. However, there were none she cherished more than her two granddaughters, who lovingly referred to her as Nana.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her only brother Buford Ronald Stewart, only sister Carolyn Yvonne Stewart Snyder, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Cathy is survived by her husband Richard Louis Shapiro of 56 years of Kernersville, her daughter Tanya Dellacona (husband Greg) of Kernersville, granddaughter Morgan Dellacona of Charlotte, granddaughter Ashlyn Dellacona of Wilmington, sister-in-law Suzanne Shapiro (late husband Jay) of Atlanta, GA, sister-in-law Cathy Stewart (late husband Ronald) of Lexington, nephew Randall Synder (wife Kelly) of Lexington, niece Michelle Land (husband Leland) of High Point, special cousin Chester Clark of Lewisville, special niece Donna McNeely (husband Allen) of Clemmons, and numerous other family members.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 16th at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. Pastor Dr. Danny Hemric of Faith Baptist Tabernacle will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Hayworth-Miller. The family also encourages anyone who attends to wear red/burgundy to honor Cathy, as that was her favorite color.

Cathy’s family wants to especially recognize the kind and compassionate care of her Novant medical team in Kernersville, Adoration Home Health, Griswold Home Care, and Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. They also wish to extend heartfelt gratitude to family, special neighbors, and friends from The Summit Church who supported them in immeasurable ways during Cathy’s brief cancer journey.