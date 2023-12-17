Martin

Caroline H. Martin, age 84, went to be with the Lord December 17th, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Scott A. Martin.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Samuel Martin, her sister Barbara Christopher, and her son Frank Martin and wife Vicky, and four grandchildren Drake Franklin, Tyler Franklin, Elizabeth Martin and Jacob Martin and one Great-grandchild, Arya

Franklin.

She was very active in her Church, Main Street United Methodist Church, and developed a Prayer Shaw Group. She participated for over 20 years in the Presbyterian Pilgrimage Movement. She was a Registered Nurse for Greensboro Hospice Care for over 20 years.

A memorial service is scheduled for December 28th at 11:00 am at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, NC.

Instead of flowers the family ask to donate to the Main Street United Methodist Church Ministries in her honor.

Services are entrusted to Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284