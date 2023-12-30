Hancock

WINSTON SALEM – Mrs. Josephine “Diane” Norton Hancock, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 24 at Westchester Harbour Assisted Living. She was known as Diane to family and friends, and was born February 19, 1949 in Dillon County, S.C. to John C. and Violet Theola Norton. She grew up in Little Rock, S.C. and dropped out of high school in the 11th grade. Many years later, married and pregnant with her third child, Diane went back and finished high school, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary education from Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C. After retirement, Diane found her true joy in life when she began to keep children in her home. She also kept nursery faithfully for 25 years at Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville, where she was a member.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Annie Rowell. She is survived by her loving husband, Earl Hancock; her children, John Hatchell (Tracie), Holly Fisher (Bob), Tina Shull (Mark), and Shaun Hatchell (Jamie); her brother, Wayne Norton; her grandchildren, Brady, Brooke, Blake, Derek, Hagen, Reid, Dillon, Ella, and Eli; great grandson, Jordan; and honorary granddaughters, Taylor and Morgan.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Triad Baptist Church with Dr. Rob Decker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

