Kribs

Joan Kay Davis Kribs, 66, of Kernersville N.C., formerly of Greensboro N.C., went home to be with her Lord on February 22, 2023 surrounded by her immediate family who will miss her every day until they are reunited with her in Heaven. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Ray Davis of King N.C. and Silvia Hayes Davis Robertson of Greensboro N.C., and one brother Michael Ray Davis, formerly of Greensboro N.C. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Kribs, and her son Sean Kribs (Michelle Webb).

Joan was a 1974 graduate of Page High School in Greensboro N.C. and had attended Elon College in Elon N.C. Joan was a proud member of the Phi Mu Fraternity at Elon College and attended U.N.C.G in Greensboro N.C. She proudly graduated from Brookstone College of Business in Greensboro N.C.

Joan was a lovely person inside and out who loved Jesus, people and hard work. Whether she was working as a long-time wait staff member at Wong’s Restaurant in Greensboro N.C. or at a school cafeteria in Forsyth County N.C. or as a receptionist at a doctor’s office in Greensboro N.C. or doing a medical student internship for Guilford Child Development in High Point N.C., she always worked hard and did her very best.

But the job that Joan loved the best and took the most pride in was raising her son Sean and being his teacher while Home Schooling him until he graduated from Kernersville Christian Academy in Kernersville N.C.

Joan fought and won her ten year battle with breast cancer with dignity and grace. She was an amazing woman and will be missed by all who knew her.

Joan was a steadfast follower of Jesus Christ, whom she prayed to and studied His Word daily. It was not uncommon while she was out shopping that she would walk up to someone she did not know and tell them something that she believed Jesus had asked her to tell them. Joan was a member of Faith Christian Center Fellowship in Kernersville N.C.

The family wishes to thank everyone who prayed for Joan over the years. It meant so much to her. And to her doctors, nurses and staff for all they did for her. She spoke kindly of you all.