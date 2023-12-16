Mattingly

After a painful battle with cancer, Maureen Kae Mattingly, 75, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2023 surrounded by family and loved ones at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She cherished her roles as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Gramma). She had a deep faith, always feeling God’s love and care, and didn’t fear death. Kae cultured friendships wherever she went. She nurtured those friendships and was intentional about maintaining them.

She was born August 1, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to Jack and Ruth Adair. Kae is preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Mary Jean “Jeanie” Banta, niece Miranda Grim, grandson Max Raderer, and great-nephew Lucas Grim.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Allen Mattingly; sons Michael Joseph and Christopher Allen Mattingly (Karen); brother Barry Adair; brother-in-law Thomas Gary Mattingly; grandchildren Allyson and Joseph Mattingly, Cary and Cate Raderer; nephews Andrew Adair (Kurt), Eric Adair (Paula), Brandon Adair, and Hunter Grim; nieces Sarah Patel (Chanton), Sidney and Paige Adair, Lindsey and Mallory Mattingly; great-nieces Emma, Kira, and Khloe Patel, Savana Adair, Sarah Jane Grim, Olivia Beasley, and great-great-niece Nova Hayes Grim; great-nephews Zach Adair, Garret Patel, Liam Greene, and Evan Mason.

Kae knew she wanted to be a teacher at a very young age. Teaching became her vocation. She gave it her all and reveled in the success of her students. She obtained a Masters in Education from the University of Louisville and taught in the Catholic school system for 30 years; St Lawrence in Louisville, KY and Our Lady of Mercy in Winston-Salem, NC, ending her career as a PRT at Walkertown Elementary. She loved her church, feeding the birds, cross stitch, reading, sending birthday cards, games of all kinds, jokes, travel, bowling, biking, hiking, pickleball, Silver Sneakers, and dancing. She also was an avid and competitive card player. As a UofL Cardinal fan Kae enjoyed watching all the UofL ballgames.

Kae was an elder and choir member at her church (First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville). She authored life stories in a column called “Conversations with Kae”. Even directing the Children’s Choir for some years. She loved her Bible Study on Saturday mornings, her Book Club, and retired Walkertown Teachers group. She volunteered in the community with Meals on Wheels, Shepherd’s Center, and Samaritan Ministries.

So many people have been touched by her heartfelt caring for those in need of loving, tender attention. Kae had goals of visiting all the National Parks and every state capitol – and had gotten to more than half of each. She loved entertaining and hosting at home with Derby Parties, Mystery Parties, Bunco Parties, Ski Club Parties, “Adair Christmas in July”, and birthday and retirement parties.

A visitation will be held from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 at Hayworth-Miller in Kernersville. Church (First Presbyterian of Kernersville) services will be on December 28th at 11 am with a celebration of life to happen at a later date. Please check the Hayworth-Miller website for updates.