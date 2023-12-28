Hoover

KERNERSVILLE – Delena Carol Hoover, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after an extended hospital stay. Carol was born on January 17, 1940 in Surry County to Bishop and Helen Lundy Hall.

Carol graduated from Lowgap High School, and Forsyth Technical Institute. She was a proud employee of Piedmont / USAirways for 30 years. After retiring, she volunteered as a teacher with WS Forsyth County Schools. Carol liked traveling, reading, and history. She inherited her grandmother’s green thumb and tended a large flower garden which she used to create beautiful floral arrangements. Carol enjoyed making a welcoming home and setting a beautiful table. She loved fashion and the hunt for the elusive size 5-1/2 shoe.

Carol and her husband, Richard, had an unmatched love and devotion to one another. Her goal to be married as long as her grandparents was achieved when she and Richard celebrated their 63rd anniversary on November 27th this year.

She was a long-standing member at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church and the Manuel Sunday School Class, whose members she loved dearly.

Carol’s mantra was “We have so much to be thankful for” and we are so very thankful to have had her in our lives. The love, positivity, and generosity she exhibited every single day will continue through us as we honor her memory.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Lephon Jeremias; and brother, Lundy Hall.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Hoover; daughter, Vickie; grandson, Matthew and his fiancée, Savannah and her daughter, Riley; two brothers, Johnny Hall (wife Molene) and Jimmy Hall (wife, Jo); and her cousin, Pat.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Dan Hester officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “The Roses” and / or “Golden Agers” at her church, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.