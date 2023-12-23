Trautman-Pearson

Kittie Alaina Trautman-Pearson, 54, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, December 23, 2023.

A native of Flint, MI, Kittie was the wife of Dean A. Pearson and the daughter of Keith Trautman and Shannon Graves Sales, both deceased.

Kittie was a devoted and loving mother and wife. She gave selflessly to all she knew. Kittie served as a volunteer member of the Board of Directors of the Kernersville YMCA for many years. Kittie also gave thousands of hours, walked thousands of miles, and raised thousands of dollars for the Susan G Komen organization (the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer).

Survivors include her husband, Dean; daughter, Nina C. Pearson; son, Wade A. Pearson; sister, Karen Ackva; and mother-in-law, Korann Showalter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com