WMS Teacher of the Year

When Shanna Ashley learned that she had been named Teacher of the Year at Walkertown Middle School, she was surprised.

“I was surprised, excited and honored all at the same time,” she said, adding that she was taking her students to the cafeteria when she found out. “When I got into the cafeteria, they had a big thing of balloons and a sign all in front of my students.” For more, see the Tuesday, February 22, 2022 edition.