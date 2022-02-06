Rosie

Donald George Rosie, 100 years and seven months, passed away on February 6, 2022. He was born on June 17, 1921 in Greenfield, Massachusetts to David and Ruth Rosie. Mr. Rosie was a staff sergeant in the US Air Force during World War II. After that, he worked at Norfolk Naval Air Station as a quality control inspector until his retirement. He loved fishing, boating, camping and being with his family and going to church every Sunday. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all. Left to cherish his memory include Donna Rosie, Kenneth Rosie and wife Ann, Karen Talbert, Donald and Lori Rosie with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk, Virginia on February 14, 2022.