Demeter

Mary Arlene Jones Perrine Demeter, 86, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Born in Akron, OH, Mary was the wife of the late Stephen Demeter and the daughter of Benjamin Jones and Ardith Ross Jones, both deceased. She was a 1953 graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, OH. She retired from Goodyear Aerospace. Mary and her family lived in Akron, Clinton, Canal, and Carrollton, Ohio, and also in Germany. She loved her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Cathy Boley and husband, Kevin, Dean Perrine, Karen Ellis, and Brenda Kuhl and husband, Bill; nine grandchildren, Stacy, Cole, Jerome, Jessica, Allen, Ryan, Kyle, Terri, and Alexis; seventeen great grandchildren; brother, Richard Dean Jones, and Larry Jones; and cousins, Garnet Bowman, and Susan Wilson.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Jones, and Jim Jones.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.