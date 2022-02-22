Breast cancer fundraiser

A fundraiser at Countryside Lanes on Saturday, Feb. 26 will benefit a woman recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

Windy Salazar is the daughter of longtime Kernersville resident Marilyn Frederick Stanley. Salazar was first diagnosed in November 2021, the day after Thanksgiving, family members said. On January, 9, Salazar’s brother, B.J. Frederick, launched an online GoFundMe campaign, seeking to raise money to help his sister with medical bills.

Saturday’s fundraiser at Countryside Bowling Lanes, 1005 Masten Drive, will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Those participating can bowl two games, shoe rental included for $25, with $9 in proceeds going to Salazar. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, bake sale and silent auction.

To donate online, the www.gofundme.com page is entitled “Please help my sister fight Stage 4 Breast Cancer.”

For more information on the bowling fundraiser, call Beverly at 336-480-5301 or Marilyn at 336-995-9136. For more, see the Tuesday, February 22, 2022 edition.