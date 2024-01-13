Williams

Roger Williams, age 73 passed away on January 13, 2024 at Forsyth Medical Center. Known as Hoppie to many, Roger was born in Virginia on August 13, 1950, but lived in Kernersville for over 50 years. Well liked by his many friends, Roger never met a stranger. He is survived by a sister Marie Keesee (David) of Roanoke, VA and a daughter, Stephanie Burns (David) of Raleigh, NC. A memorial service will be held at 11am Friday, January 19, 2024 at Fellowship Tabernacle in Lambsburg, VA.