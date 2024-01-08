Dunnington

Richard Harry Dunnington, III, died at his home in Kernersville, N.C., on January 8, 2024. Richard (known to friends as Dick) was 79 years old. He was born to Elsie Basford Dunnington and Richard Harry Dunnington, Jr., in Lancaster, Ohio, on July 14, 1944. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1967, where he pledged Alpha Tau Omega and earned a bachelor’s in metallurgical engineering. He later earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Dick started his career as a senior metallurgical engineer at Alcoa in Davenport, Iowa, and in 1972 joined the packaging division at R.J. Reynolds in Winston-Salem, N.C., where he worked for 23 years. In 1995 he became Director of Product Management at Ohio Electronic Engravers in Dayton, Ohio, and in 1998 he joined the Gravure Association of America in Rochester, N.Y., where he served as Executive Vice President until he retired in 2004.

An avid golfer, Dick also enjoyed watercolor painting, rooting for Wrexham A.F.C. and Ohio State, and volunteering at Crisis Control Ministry.

He is deeply missed by his wife, Stephanie Wojcik Dunnington; his daughter, Mary Jo Dunnington (James Doughty) and son, Stephen Dunnington (Rose); his brother, Donald L. Dunnington (Karen); and his grandchildren, Caitlyn Doughty, Fiona Doughty, and Wynn Dunnington.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a memorial service that will be held in the chapel of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 520 Summit Street in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Monday, January 29 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in Dick’s honor to Doctors Without Borders.