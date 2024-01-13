Jarrell

“Penny” Lynn Martin Cannon Jarrell passed peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2023, due to complications of Alzheimer’s. Affectionately known as Penny, Mrs. Cannon or Mrs. Jarrell, she worked as a kindergarten teacher assistant at Kernersville Elementary for 33 years alongside Brenda Hicks or Betty Larson. Penny was the daughter of Clyde Martin and Mary Ann Stone Martin, along with her two sisters, Nancy and Judy. She was raised by her grandparents, Daddy Jack and Moma Dink Stone.

Penny was Homecoming Queen in 1965 at Gray High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Cannon, having two daughters, Sandy and Leigh. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by two grandchildren, Erik and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Erik and Sloan; stepmom, Norma Martin; and stepsister, Cindy. She is also survived by her second husband, Denver Jarrell whom she married and help raise his two sons, Joshua and Scotty; grandchildren, Joshua, Calub, and Tori; and her life long friend, Tommy McKoon who was always there for her.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Salem Main Street Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.