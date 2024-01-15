Tufte

Kernersville – Yania “Nia” Beth Eliora Tufte, 20, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Nia was born on June 28, 2003, to Eric and Maria Ayon, and later adopted by Kevin and Trudy Tufte. Nia was the type of girl that left a lasting impression on nearly every person she met. She found joy in the little things in life, such as eating French fries with ranch, blasting music while riding in the car, and playing with fresh play doh. Nia was coined “The little mermaid” for always wanting to be where the people were- she made friends everywhere she went. She loved her family, going to church, picking out a new pair of sunglasses to wear, and eating dinner like a family. As friendly as she was, Nia was also incredibly sassy and often made family and friends laugh when she didn’t care to continue a conversation and decided to respond, “Blah Blah Blah”! She will be missed immeasurably by those who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Ayon; her grandparents “Gaga” Ellen Tufte, Orah and Gerard Bonneau; as well as Buddy-dog, her medical alert dog.

Left to cherish Nia’s memory are her mother and father, Trudy Mclain Tufte and Kevin Tufte; her mami and papi, Eric Ayon and Maria Ayon; sisters, Erika Ayon, Hannah Ayon, and Heidi Tufte; brother Joshua Tufte; a niece Izzi Tufte; as well as many extended family members.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at The Crossing Church in Union Cross with Pastor Joshua Tufte officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tracy’s Little Red Schoolhouse online at ifbsolutions.org, click on Donate, and select Workforce Services Program, and put Yania Tufte under the comments section for the donation to reach the correct destination.

Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Tufte Family.