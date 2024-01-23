Queen

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Greg Queen, 27 of Greensboro, NC passed away at his home. Born on September 10, 1996, in Winston-Salem, to Clint and Kristy Queen.

Greg was a 2015 graduate of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville. He was employed at Unifi Manufacturing in Yadkinville.

A loving brother to Garrison Queen. Grandson to Dona and Terry Martin, Soula and Larry Pope, Sherena and the late Bryant Arrington, as well as the late Elvin Queen. Nephew to Erin Jones, Erin Pope, Greg and Sharon Parks. Cousin to Josh, Nick, Austin, Jacob, Hannah, Katy, Tori, Ashlae, Kaitlyn, and Alex. Best friend to Eric, Reid, MK, Angelica and Trex.

Greg had a huge heart and was a loving person. He would give the shirt off of his back and his last dollar to anyone in need. He was a fan of hard core music, loved concerts with his buddies, and spending time with his friends and family.

A casual memorial service will be held at Union Hill Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC at 8494 Lasater Road on Saturday, January 27 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Christopher Burcham officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks, if you are able, to make a donation to The Diabetes Research Institute.