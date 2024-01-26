Shelor

Mr. John Burton Shelor, 59, of Clemmons passed away on January 26, 2024 in Mocksville, North Carolina. Born in Sparta, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Marvie and Linda (Boyer) Shelor and husband of Catherine Coats.

John was born and raised in Sparta, NC and enjoyed the quiet living the small community provided. Before finishing high school, John had a desire to serve his country. He followed his heart and joined the United States Marine Corps where he served proudly for four years. John returned home after his time in the Marines and began a career in law enforcement with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. After a few years, John set his sights on moving to a larger agency. He joined the Kernersville Police Department where he served for 30 years and retired at the rank of Lieutenant. John loved the men and women of the Kernersville Police Department as well as the town itself.

The one person in life John was most proud of was his daughter Maddy. She always brought a huge smile to his face, and he was so proud of the young woman she had become. Being DAD to Maddy was his greatest accomplishment.

Besides his family and work, John had other loves that he was never shy to talk to anyone about. Music was a huge part of John’s life. As he grew older his tastes may have changed a little, but the love for music was always there. He even enjoyed a brief career as a radio DJ during high school. John enjoyed concerts, festivals and his favorite radio show, Jet Set Jazz Radio. John loved history and would learn all the facts about a subject that he could. If you wanted to visit a particular place, he could give you a historical rundown in no time. John also loved BBQ. Not just any BBQ – but North Carolina style BBQ. He knew where all the good places were and tried to stop by them whenever he was in the area. He liked learning the history of NC BBQ almost as much as he enjoyed eating it.

John was also a big lover of sports. You could always find him watching the Braves or NC State football, but his all-time sports love was East Forsyth High School football. He was a proud Eagles fan where he rooted for the team and Coach Willert for many years. One last thing about John was that you could win him over with just one word: Seinfeld, and you may never get him to stop talking after that.

John spent his brief retirement years in the company of his loving wife Kitty and her daughters and granddaughter. Kitty brought love and joy into his life and their bond was truly special.

John is survived by his loving wife, Catherine “Kitty” Coats; his daughter, Madeline “Maddy” Shelor; his brother, Myron Shelor and wife, Kelli; his stepchildren, Marion Coats, Rebecca Schoening and husband, Stacey; his stepgrandchild, Willow Schoening; his aunt, Gena Anders and husband, Thomas; and his uncle, Dallas Boyer and wife, Nancy.

The family will receive friends at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville NC 27284 on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 11:00AM-12:45PM. Funeral services honoring John’s life will begin after the visitation at 1:00PM with Pastor Ron Pegram officiating. Interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Village Campus of Reynolda Church 2200 Reynolda Rd Winston Salem, NC 27106

A special thanks to those at Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mocksville, North Carolina for all the care and comfort offered to John.

